Jammu and Kashmir: MLA Rasheed evicted from pavement

Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, an independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, who was on a 48-hour sit in has been removed from pavement outside Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's official residence.

Srinagar, Dec 24: Police today removed independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rasheed from the pavement outside Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's official residence where the lawmaker was on a 48-hour sit in to protest against government decision to issue identity certificates to West Pakistan refugees living in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rasheed along with his supporters, who spent the night under the open sky, was removed by a police team this morning, officials said.

Rasheed and his supporters sat on the pavement outside Mehbooba's Fairview residence on Gupkar road yesterday, the officials said. The MLA had yesterday warned the government against "bulldozing rights of people of state".

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2016, 12:05 [IST]
