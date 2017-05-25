Mizoram passes Goods and Services Tax Bill

Aizawl, May 25: Mizoram Assembly unanimously passed the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017 in a one-day special session of the legislature on Thursday.

State Taxation Mminister Lalsawta, who introduced the bill, hoped that the new tax regime under GST to be in place in the country from July one would help in substantial increase in revenue for the state government and broadening the tax base while decreasing prices of commodities for the common people.

Cutting across party lines members of the state legislature supported the bill and hoped that the new law would be beneficial for both the state government and the people. The Assembly also unanimously passed the amendment bill to the Mizoram Value Added Tax Act as introduced by Lalsawta.

The amendment was made to include items like alcoholic liquor, petroleum crude, motor spirit, high speed diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel in the Mizoram VAT Act as the items were left out of the purview of the GST Act. PTI

States which passed GST Bill and when

Telangana had passed the Bill on April 9

Bihar had passed the Bill on April 24

Rajasthan had passed the Bill on April 26

Jharkhand had passed the Bill on April 27

Chhattisgarh had passed the Bill on April 28

Haryana had passed the Bill on May 4

Uttarakhand had passed the Bill on May 2

Goa Assembly had passed the Bill on May 9

Andhra Pradesh had passed the Bill on May 16

Uttar Pradesh had passed the Bill on May 16

Puducherry ( Union Territory) passed the GST Bill on May 17

Maharashtra passed the GST Bill on May 22

Mizoram passed the GST Bill on May 25

GST Bill passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

On March 29, Lok Sabha passed the CGST Bill with amendments. All four bills related to GST passed in Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had called for a vote on a clause by clause voting on GST Bill amendments after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ended his address with a call for passage of the draft bills.

As he sought passage of GST Bills Jaitley had said that goods may become slightly cheaper once all other taxes are removed after implementation of the Goods and Service Tax. the debate for GST that went on for the day without lunch break covered various aspects of GST.

On April 6, the GST bills was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The GST Bills comprises of four bills -- Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the States) Bill 2017. The Union Cabinet approved the four GST-related Bills on March 20.

OneIndia News