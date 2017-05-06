Mizoram Govt forms committee to review 1986 peace accord

The Mizoram Government on Saturday formed committee to review 1986 peace accord between Centre and erstwhile underground Mizo National Front.

The Mizo National Front-led terror campaign came to an end in the Northeast Indian State of Mizoram in 1986. The MNF transformed itself into a regional political party subsequent to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of India on June 30, 1986.

It also formed the government, winning in the State Legislative Assembly elections, following the formal declaration of Mizoram as a State in 1987. Since then, no State-based terrorist outfit has risen to an extent that would disrupt the overall peaceful environment prevailing in the State.

MNF emerged from the Mizo National Famine Front, which was formed by Pu Laldenga to protest against the inaction of the Indian central government towards the famine situation in the Mizo areas of the Assam state in 1959.

The MoU was signed by Pu Laldenga on behalf of Mizo National Front.

