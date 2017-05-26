Wreckage of missing Sukhoi- 30 found; No info on pilots

The Indian Air Force's missing Sukhoi-30 MKI's wreckage found close to the last known position of the aircraft on Friday morning, but there is no information on the two pilots.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI with two pilots onboard went missing along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The fighter jet went missing soon after getting airborne from Tezpur. Reports suggested that it lost radar and radio contact with the controlling station around 11.10 a.m. near Arunachal Pradesh's Doulasang area, an area adjoining China, 60 km north of Tezpur.

An IAF C-130 aircraft with electro-optical payload, an Advanced Light Helicopter, and Chetak helicopters were tasked for the search operation on Wednesday. Su-30 aircraft with recce capability were also being utilised for locating the missing aircraft, the air force said. Apart from the aerial assets, four ground teams of IAF personnel, nine of the Indian Army and two of state administration were deployed on different axis to scour the area.

In fact, search operations for the missing fighter jet were affected due to bad weather.

OneIndia News