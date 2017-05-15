Missing stone pelter of Kashmir finds shelter in Hizbul terror camp

He was arrested for stone pelting. He then escaped from jail and today he has announced that he has joined the dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir. Zubair Ahmed was a chronic stone pelter in Shopian. He escaped from jail 15 days back and in a video he has gone on to announce that he had joined the Hizbul.

On May 1 after he escaped from jail, several persons had protested and demanded to know about his whereabouts. In the five minute video clip he says, I was slapped with the Public safety Act several times. The courts had quashed all of them, but I was never released. I was illegally detained since 2016, he also said.

He further says that all people of Kashmir must come forward and support the freedom struggle. I will carry forward the struggle he said in the video in which he sat in front of a huge cache of arms.

With the video surfacing, the doubts of the people about the security forces have been laid to rest. Many had suspected that he may have been killed in custody. People across Kashmir including the Hurriyat Conference had demanded to know about his whereabouts.

Zubair is a chronic stone pelter. He has been arrested several times and the first time being when he was only 11 years old. He has also been slapped with the PSA several times.

OneIndia News