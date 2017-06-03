Missing JNU student case: CBI files FIR to investigate

New Delhi, June 3: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR to investigate the case of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmad, who disappeared seven months ago following an alleged altercation with ABVP members.

The CBI lodged the FIR on Friday after the Delhi high court on May 16 handed over the Ahmad case from the Delhi Police Crime Branch to the CBI.

Najeeb, 27, a first year M.Sc. student, has not been traced since he went missing from his JNU hostel on the night of October 14-15, allegedly after a row with members of the RSS' students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The ABVP has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

The high court had transferred the case to the CBI after the Delhi Police said it has carried out the investigation in a fair manner searching for Ahmad across India, but came up with zero success.

The court's direction came while hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Ahmad's mother, that her son be produced by the police and the Delhi government before the court.

