Misa Bharti fails to appear before IT department, slapped with fine

The Income Tax department has issued show cause notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti. Misa who was summoned to appear before officials for questioning in a land scam case failed to turn up on Tuesday. The Income Tax department slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Misa for failing to appear in person.

The IT department has also issued fresh summons to Misa Bharti asking her to appear on June 12 while her husband, Shailesh has been asked to appear on Wednesday. Misa Bharti chose to send her lawyers instead of appearing in person in the alleged Benami Rs 1,000 crore land deals case.

It was alleged that companies of Misa and Shailesh received money through bogus firms through which they are said to have purchased a farmhouse In Delhi.

OneIndia News