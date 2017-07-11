Misa Bharti appears before ED in connection with money laundering case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case.

ED had summoned Bharti under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after conducting raids at her residence on Saturday.

She has also reportedly been asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances

After the Saturday raids, her husband Shailesh Kumar was brought to Delhi's Sainik farms' residence for questioning in connection with an over Rs 1,000-crore benami (proxy) land deals case.

Three farm houses of Bharti, her husband and one registered in the name of Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited were searched by the ED.

The ED action came a day after the CBI had raided multiple premises of the RJD chief and his family in a corruption case.

OneIndia News