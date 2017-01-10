Miranda House students can be suspended for clicking selfies, combing hair

New Delhi, Jan 10: Clicking selfies or combing hair in college corridor might lead to suspension of students at Delhi University's Miranda House, with the authorities issuing a warning in this regard.

A notice which has been put up at the college for the School of Open Learning (SOL) students, who attend Sunday classes there, states that such activities amount to "misutilisation" of time. Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, a student association of SOL students, termed the circular "misogynistic" and said that they would take it up with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

"Miranda House College and its teachers are always fighting to ensure your higher education. We hope that women students benefit from this opportunity and focus on academics. Many women have been seen taking selfies, combing their hair and modelling in the gallery," the notice put up by the college read.

"This is misutilisation of time. The college does not give permission for this. If any student is found misutilising their time, they will be suspended from the classes held on that particular day, and will be made to leave the college premises," it added.

Miranda House Principal Pratibha Jolly, confirmed the notice, saying, "it has been put out following an internal discussion on safety concerns as students usually sit on pillars while clicking selfies" and added that is a suggestion to the students. SOL Director CS Dubey, however, said he had no information about the notice.

PTI