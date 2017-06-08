Minor planet to be named after Bengaluru girl

Now, there will be a minor planet in the Milky Way Galaxy called Sahithi Pingali. Sounds strange right? It is true. The Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has the right to name minor planets, decided to name a planet after Sahithi who came within the top 3% of Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

Sahithi has been honored for the outstanding performance in the ISEF, the world's largest pre-college science competition, reports The Hindu.

As one of the 2,000 finalists, Ms. Sahithi presented her paper, - "An Innovative Crowd sourcing Approach to Monitoring Freshwater Bodies"- based on her experiences after having developed an integrated mobile phone app and lake monitoring kit that obtains data through crowd sourcing.

As per reports, Sahithi won three special awards and was awarded "overall second place" in the Earth and Environment Sciences category. She won three special awards and was awarded "overall second place" in the Earth and Environment Sciences category.

"I definitely didn't see this coming. I was expecting one special award at most. I haven't yet digested the fact that I have a planet named after me," she told The Hindu.

Earlier this year, Sahithi has won a Gold Medal at The International Sustainable World Engineering Energy Environment Project Olympiad at Houston (U.S.) for her work on Varthur Lake.

OneIndia News