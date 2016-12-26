Minor earthquake felt in Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Uttarakhand on Monday.

Dehradun, Dec 26: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Uttarakhand on Monday with tremors felt in state capital Dehradun and its neighbouring Uttarkashi district, officials said. No major loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the tremor was recorded at 2.16 p.m.

"Tremors were felt in Dehradun and Mori village of Uttarkashi. The earthquake was very low, considered slight and no damage was caused to life or property," an IMD official said.

The IMD said that the epicentre of the earthquake was around Dehradun with 30.8 North latitude and 77.9 East longitude. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the ground surface.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 17:54 [IST]
