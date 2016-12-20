'Ministers, MPs should avail government facilities during health problems'

New Delhi, Dec 20 The country's public healthcare system will get a boost if Ministers and public dignitaries chose government hospitals over private ones to get treatment when they suffer health complications, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has said.

"Previously, many VIPs used to go abroad for treatment. But it is a matter of immense importance that Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj chose to get operated in India in a government hospital. Government doctors are the pillars of health system of India. Not only do they treat the bulk of patients but also give quality care to the patients," FORDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

FORDA has over 20,000 government resident doctors from 25 different government hospitals of Delhi as members.

"Indian doctors are considered the best in the world. FORDA admires Sushma Swaraj's decision to get operated in a government setup. It will further boost the morale of hard-working doctors of India and motivate other government officials to get treated in public hospitals. Patients will also have confidence in getting treated in government hospitals," said the FORDA statement.

FORDA has also urged all parliamentarians and state legislators to avail treatment in government hospitals as it will improve infrastructure and basic facilities to poor patients.

