Milkman from Delhi dialed Chhota Shakeel 100 times to get an assignment to kill Tarek Fatah

Junaid Chaudhary, 21 wanted to establish himself as one of Delhi's top gangsters. Tasked to kill Tarek Fatah, Chaudhary had taken an advance from Chhota Shakeel. His dreams were however shattered when the police arrested him on June 7.

Junaid a milkman decided to become a gangster three years back. He saw Chhota Shakeel's number being flashed on a television channel three years back. He picked up the phone and dialed the same several times.

He told the police that when his calls were not answered, he sent him messages on WhatsApp. Finally he got an answer from Shakeel who is in Pakistan. He was then tasked to undertake a killing. The police say that they are still verifying the claims made by Junaid who is ambitious and is 5.7 inches tall.

The initial round of investigations suggested that Junaid had planned on killing Tarek Fatah, a Pakistan born Canadian writer and TV personality.

Junaid a sharpshooter and close aid of Shakeel was told to eliminate Fatah. Junaid was promised a sum of Rs 10 lakh to get the job done. Junaid who was arrested from Wazirabad road in north-east Delhi said that he was paid an advance of Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the Delhi police Junaid had even carried out a reconnaissance of Fatah's house. The police managed to arrest Junaid on the basis of leads provided by the Intelligence Bureau.

The police is questioning Junaid for further information. He said during the initial round of investigations that the job was ordered to him as Shakeel did not like Fatah's views on Islam. Fatah has made several controversial statements on Islam. He is also famous for criticising Pakistan and its policies.

