Militants open fire at patrolling security forces at Tral

Militants fired at security forces in Kashmir's Tral on Saturday. The local police claimed that security personnel who were patrolling in the area were fired at triggering a brief gunfight. A cordon and search operation was launched soon after the attack.

J&K: Army patrol party fired upon by terrorists in Pulwama's Tral. Area cordoned off. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/pSVmRr1WOd — ANI (@ANI_news) May 13, 2017

The security forces were patrolling Seer village in Pulwama when the militants opened fire at them. While no reports of casualty emerged a search operation was launched to hunt down the militants who fired at the security forces. Escape routes were sealed off in an attempt to capture the militants, the police claimed.

The attack comes on a day when civilians were killed as a result of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the line of control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

OneIndia News