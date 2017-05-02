Militants loot bank in Kashmir's Kulgam, area cordoned off

Armed gunmen barged into Ellaquai Dehati Bank at Kader in Kulgam of Kashmir on Tuesday. Reports suggested that the gunmen looted Rs 65,000 from the bank after which security forces have cordoned off the area. Searches operations are underway with terrorists suspected to be holed up in the same locality.

The incident comes a day after a gang of militants killed at least seven people including five policemen and took away their weapons. Hizbul Mujahideen later claimed responsibility for the attack on a bank's cash van. Jammu and Kashmir police force's ASI Bashir, constables Ashfaq, Farooq, Muzaffar and Qasim were killed in the attack on Monday. Security guards of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Javed and Muzaffar were also killed.

Security forces have cordoned off the Yaripora locality which houses the bank. Forces suspect that the militants are holed up and search operations are underway.

OneIndia News