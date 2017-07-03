Militants attack police party in Anantnag; policeman injured

A policeman was critically injured on Monday after terrorists attacked a police party near bus stand in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

Police issued clarification saying the policeman who was shot at by terrorists is alive and admitted to hospital in critical condition, reports ANI

The attack on police comes after Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bashir Lashkari -- who was behind the killing of SHO Feroz Dar last month -- and his accomplice was gunned down in an encounter on Saturday in Anantnag.

J&K: A policeman has lost his life after terrorists attacked a police party near bus stand in Anantnag.(visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/LiVHzi9L6A — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in Bamnoo in Pulwama. The slain terrorist has been identified as Kifayat. The encounter is underway as two more terrorists remain trapped at the encounter site.

An official said that the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the militants.

More details awaited.

OneIndia News