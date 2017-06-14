Militants attack guards at ex-judge’s house, decamp with four rifles

Srinagar, June 13: Two policemen were injured when militants attacked the guards at the residence of a former judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in the state's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said. The assailants also took away four rifles.

Police said that "militants attacked the guards post at the Anchidora residence of Justice (retired) Muzaffar Attar."

"Two policemen posted at the residence were injured. Militants have decamped with four service rifles of the guards posted there," said a police officer, adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers.

IANS