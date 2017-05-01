Militants attack cash van, kill five policemen in Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen attacked a cash van outside Jammu and Kashmir bank's Kulgam branch killing at least six people including five policemen on Monday. One employee of the bank was killed in the incident and another sustained severe injury and is critical.

The bank vehicle was carrying cash from Nihama to Kulgamwhen a group of six militants attacked. The incident took place near Pombai Kakran agricultural university orchard. Five policemen and one employee of the bank were killed. Militants managed to loot the weapons of the policemen and security guards.

A search operation has been launched to nab the unidentified militants. The attack comes on the day two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan army and students in Pulwama raised posters of Burhan Wani.

OneIndia News