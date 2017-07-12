Jitendra Singh backs Rajnath's 'Kashmiriyat' statement

Backing Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his remark that 'All Kashmiris are not terrorists', Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh on Wedenesday said terrorism was in its last phase and would soon be wiped out.

Singh spoke to media before visiting Pantha Chowk in Srinagar to meet the Amarnath Yatris along wioth MoS Home Hansraj Ahir.

"Militancy is going to outlive its life soon, we are in the last phase of militancy," he told media.

"Anything that happens in Kashmir finds echo across the country. People of the Valley want the guilty to be punished. We are here on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express our solidarity. The common youth of Kashmir is keen to be a part of the development journey led by Prime Minister Modi," he added.

He said that government is acting swiftly and is serious about the incidents that are happening in the state.

"We met the Governor and the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister has handled the situation well. All injured have been sent to their respective homes. We will review the security arrangement. We will overcome the security lapses," he added.

He came out in firm support of Rajnath Singh's remarks on Kashmiris following the deadly attack of Amrnath Yatris on Monday evening.

Responding to a tweet on 'Kashmiriyat', the Home Minister responded, "Ms Kalra I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace and tranquility in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists."

The Union Home Minister was responding to a tweet by @huchikalra who said, " who gives a f*** about Kashmiriyat at this moment? It is not your job to placate. Just drag those cowards out and cull them."

Singh found support for his reply from various quarters.

On Tuesday, the Home Minister reviewed the situation in Kashmir. He held a high-level meeting in Delhi in which he ordered the enhancement of security for the Amarnath pilgrims. The yatra had come under attack by terrorists. Seven persons were killed by terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. OneIndia News

