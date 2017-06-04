An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Koyna region at 11.44pm on late Saturday night. Though no reports of any life-loss or injuries are reported as yet, the mild quake shook people in Maharashtra.

The epicentre of the quake is located at Koyna area of Satara district. .

There have been no reports of any loss of life and property so far.

Earlier on Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake, centering in Gohana, Haryana, lasted for about a minute around 4.20 a.m.

Tremors were felt again in Rohtak, Haryana at 8.13 a.m.

OneIndia News