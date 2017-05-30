Mild intensity earthquake hits J&K

A mild intensity earthquake hit Bhaderwah in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. The tremor has been recorded at 4.7 on the Richter Scale according to the seismic centre set up at Bhaderwah campus of Jammu university.

The earthquake reportedly took place at 7.23 pm when majority Muslim residents were preparing to break the fast being observed by them during the holy month of Ramzan. Reports state that many people came out of their houses in panic. There are however no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

OneIndia News