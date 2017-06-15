Mild earthquake hits Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, June 15: A mild earthquake hit Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, which has witnessed tremors for three consecutive days last month. No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The epicenter of the quake was Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

"An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 11.26 p.m. last night (Wednesday)," local Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

Six mild quakes hit Chamba for three days simultaneously from May 19, two on each day, triggering panic among the people.

In 1905, Himachal Pradesh had suffered the most devastating earthquake, killing more than 20,000 people.

IANS