Miffed with Govt, business group calls for Jammu bandh

Jammu, September 16: Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Jammu representing the business community in the region gave a call for a Jammu bandh, alleging the state government failed to meet their demands, including the deportation of Rohingya refugees.

President of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Jammu (CCIJ) Rakesh Gupta said the government did not heed their demands of deporting Rohingya Muslims living in the region and declaring the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh as a holiday.

He said members of the business community will observe a complete, peaceful shutdown on Monday to protest against the government.

Gupta said they would launch an indefinite shutdown if the state government did not meet their demands by Navratri.

He claimed Rohingya Muslims do not come under the definition of refugees and the UNHRC cards issued to them are not valid in J&K.

Gupta further said the commerce chamber was "dissatisfied" with the slow pace of land acquisition for AIIMS at Vijaypur which was sanctioned two years ago.

PTI