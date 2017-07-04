MHT CET will not have negative markings

The MHT CET for engineering will not have negative markings and will be conducted on the lines of JEE from 2018 onwards.

The difficulty level of the exam would be at par with the JEE. Students appearing for the state entrance test will not have to worry about negative marking. There will however be no change in the marking pattern for the CET. The only change would be in respect to the difficulty level of the exam which would be at par with JEE. Students will have to study the syllabus of both class 11 and 12 just like JEE.

The government had issued a GR announcing the change in the pattern of the entrance test in March 2017. While the GR stated that the exam would be conducted 'at par with JEE', there was no clarity about the detailed rules, including the one on negative marking.

This led the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) to seek clarity over the 2018 exam pattern. Parents of aspirants who were worried about the exam pattern had also written to various officials in the last few months.

Everything apart from the difficulty level and syllabus will remain the same. The GR issued in the month of March is very clear. Parents need not worry as the overall pattern of the exam will remain the same, officials said.

OneIndia News