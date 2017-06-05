MHT CET Results 2017 declared, here is how to check

The MHT CET Results 2017 have been declared. The results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results are now available online. 3.7 lakh candidates had appeared for exam that took place on May 11, 2017.

Candidates trying to view the results could face some trouble as the website is taking time to upload. The results are available at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

How to check MHT CET Results 2017

Log in to dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Enter application number, date of birth, security key or security Captcha

Click login

Results will be displayed

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News