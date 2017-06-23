MHT CET 2017 final merit list declared, here is how you check

The MHT CET 2017 final merit list has been declared. The list can be found on the official website. The common entrance test, MHT-CET 2017 is held for admissions to 1st year of Full Time Degree Courses of Technical Education (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.) for the academic year 2017-2018.

The examinations were conducted on May 11 in which nearly 3.9 lakh candidates took part. A total of 1.3 lakh engineering seats for the current academic session and 36,000 seats for pharmacy.

How to check MHT CET 2017:

  • Log on to dtemaharashtra.gov.in
  • Click on the 'Check final merit list' link
  • Enter relevant details
  • View list
  • Download
  • Take a printout

merit list, maharashtra, results, engineering, students

