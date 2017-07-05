MHA seeks report over communal violence in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday sought a report from the West Bengal government over the communal violence in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal following an "objectionable" post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, internet services were disrupted in Baduria following the communal violence.

Yesterday, the Centre rushed 300 paramilitary personnel to the disturbed place to assist the local police in containing the situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that the clashes between members of two communities have broken out in Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district over the "objectionable" post.

Official sources in Delhi said the clashes were triggered last evening over the Facebook post about a holy site.

However, the BJP alleged that over 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families in the North 24 Parganas district and its offices at several places were set on fire.

(With agency inputs)