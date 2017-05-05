MHA asks AAP for details of foreign funding

The Home Ministry has asked the Aam Aadmi Party to provide complete information on funds received from overseas sources, said reports.

The Delhi High Court in December, 2015, dismissed a plea seeking CBI probe into the funding of AAP in alleged violation of provisions of FCRA.

The court had then taken note of the Ministry of Home Affairs reply that nothing was found against AAP in its probe report regarding allegations that it had received offshore funds in violation of FCRA provisions.

AAP was earlier accused by a group of its former members of accepting donations from dubious companies with no credible source of income or legitimate addresses.

Allegations by the AAP Volunteer Action Manch (AVAM) had in 2015 claimed that four bogus companies made donations of Rs 50 lakh each through cheques to AAP at midnight.

In February 2015, the Home Ministry told the court that the Intelligence Bureau has found nothing against AAP.

OneIndia News