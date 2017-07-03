Messiah of the poor: Centenarian Pune doctor works 10 hours a day, 7 days a week

Pune, July 3: In today's time when medical profession is considered not less than a business that earns in millions, when minting money in the name of treatment is a everyday affair for medical practitioner, it is impossible to find doctors who are sympathetic towards the patients and provide treatment at an affordable price.But there are exceptions everywhere.

It won't be an exaggeration if Dr Balwant Ghatpande, (102) one of the oldest practicing doctors in Pune, is called a Messiah of the poor.

Nurturing a true passion for science amidst a drastically changing landscape of medicine, Ghatpande, with his traditionalallopathy knowledge, continues to treat patients in Pune, reports Hindustan Times.

Incredible as it may sound, Balwant gets the sobriquet for treating patients for just Rs 30 per patient. He works 10 hours a day every day of the week, with the meager Rs 30, he donates most of his earnings to charity.

This 102-year-old doctor has a family filled with doctors imbibing the same values.

"No matter how tired Balwant might be feeling on a particular day he simply does not have the heart to refuse seeing a patient. He is workaholic," says his son Sawanand Ghatpande.

"I would never retire," he says, when asked about his work. "Until my death I wish to continue to practice medicine. I wish death encounters me while I am examining patients."

"Being a doctor is one the most noble professions. It gives immense satisfaction as well financial security. I have received everything from this profession, from reputation to money and the goodwill of people."

I don't like to sit idle, Yes I am a workaholic and a proud one. I work over 10 hours a day and that also every day of the week.

He does not have any severe illness nor does he take even a single supplement. "I do not go to any other doctor as there has never been any such need." When asked about secret behind this good heath, he said, "Even today, I exercise for an hour. I am a vegetarian and follow healthy eating practices. I do not eat outside food."

"In the present times, everybody wants a specialist. Only after consulting a specialist will they come and visit a general practitioner now. Also, the old medicines are almost gone, so the new doctors don't really come to me for advice. "

OneIndia News