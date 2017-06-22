'Mera Ghar Bhajpa ka Ghar' slogan surfaces on walls of Madhya Pradesh houses

Bhopal, June 22: What would you do when workers of the ruling party come to you house and write pro-party slogans on walls? Would you protest or witness the defacing of your home in silence?

Definitely, it won't be easy to pick up a fight with people having close-ties with the ruling party. The residents of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh are facing a similar predicament as the supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party are on a "mission" to write pro-saffron party slogan on walls of houses in the city.

The slogan, Mera Ghar Bhajpa ka Ghar (My house belongs to the BJP), was written on the exterior walls of several houses in Bhopal by BJP workers. The locals said BJP workers did not seek any permission before defacing their walls.

The "enthusiastic" workers did not even spare the houses of Congress leaders.

"This BJP slogan was written outside my house too. My family members protested, however, they went ahead and wrote the slogan on my wall too. I was not present at my home when the incident took place," Pyaare Khan, a Congress leader, told ANI.

Dismissing the entire "programme" of slogan writing on walls as a minor incident, BJP leader Rahul Kothari said there was nothing wrong in it.

"Workers do such things in enthusiasm. There is nothing wrong in writing pro-BJP slogan as there has been development in the area," added Kothari.

From neighbouring Rajasthan, reports came in that slogan--'I am poor, receive ration from National Food Security Act (NFSA)'--has been painted on houses in Dausa by the district administration. Strangely, Rajasthan is also ruled by the BJP.

Currently, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state is facing severe criticism for the killing of five farmers in a police firing during farmers' protest in Mandsaur.

Since June 1, farmers are protesting to demand crop loan waiver and better prices for their produce. However, the BJP government has refused to relent to the farmers' demand.

The opposition Congress had demanded the resignation of CM Chouhan for neglecting the plight of farmers.

The idea of writing pro-BJP slogans on the houses of residents in the capital city seems to have germinated from fear after the saffron party and its CM faced the wrath of the farming community.

OneIndia News