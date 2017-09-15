Mention of South China Sea conspicuously missing from Modi-Abe joint statement

Among host of issues and collaborations mentioned in the India-Japan joint statement during Shinzo Abe's visit, the issue of South China sea was conspicuously missing.

There was, however, a passing reference to it in terms of peace, stability and development in the Indo-Pacific region.

India has in the past maintained that the China-Japan dispute over the South China Sea should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

When asked about the matter, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said that South China Sea issue was part of both nation's commitement on Indo-Pacific region and did did not dwell too much on it.

Reports say that the UNCLOS was mentioned atleast four time in the 2016 joint statement between the two countries.

In matters related to China, both sides opposed the OBOR initiative. India and Japan also condemned terrorism emanating from Pakistan and urged Islamabad to bring perpetrators of terror to justice.

India-Japan signed on 15 agreements/MoUs to increase cooperation in various fields.

Modi and Abe on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 508 kms long bullet train service between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Oneindia News