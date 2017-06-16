In a shocking incident, two men thrashed a mentally-challenged woman with a pipe in Rajasthan's Nagaur area. The incident happened on Tuesday. The video shows two men kicking the woman and thrashing her with rubber pipe as she screams in pain and cries for help.

SHOCKING: Men thrash a mentally-challenged woman with a pipe in Rajasthan's Nagaur, forced to say "Allah", "Jai Shri Ram" & "Jai Hanuman". pic.twitter.com/EhlnaVkhxd — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

However, the incident came to light only after someone uploaded the video of the incident on various social media platforms on Thursday.

The woman was also forced to say Allah, Jai Shri Ram & Jai Hanuman. The two men who mercillesly thrashed the woman were identified as Prakash Meghwal and Shrawan Meghwal and have been arrested.

Meanwhile, SHO, Balaji police station, Puranmal Meena said that they are also searching for the man who uploaded the video on social media and the victim after which an appropriate action will be taken.

OneIndia News