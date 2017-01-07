Mehbooba offers prayers on Sayeed's first death anniversary

Mehbooba visited the grave in Bijbehara town in Anantnag district. The former Chief Minister passed away this day last year following a brief illness in New Delhi.

Srinagar, Jan 7: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday offered prayers at her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed's grave on his first death anniversary.

File Photo of Wailing PDP president Mehbooba Mufti along with her family at the grave of her father

The ruling People's Democratic Party has planned an elaborate programme of remembrance for its founder on his first death anniversary, including blood donation camp events, across the state.

Mehbooba arrived here two days back in connection with her scheduled programme to visit her father's mausoleum.

IANS

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2017, 11:54 [IST]
