Mehbooba Mufti offers compensation to those killed in J&K unerst

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unrest for three months which started after the killing of militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

Jammu, Jan 9: Every family which lost a member to firing by security forces during last year's unrest in the Kashmir Valley will get Rs 5 lakh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced on Monday.

The Chief Minister made the announcement in the assembly while promising punishment to those guilty of using excessive force. The three-month unrest, which started after the killing of militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016, left more than 100 persons dead.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

The Chief Minister also announced government jobs for those blinded by pellets. She said the death of a college lecturer and an ATM guard in the unrest would be probed and security forces personnel, if found involved in these killings, would be punished.

The security forces were blamed for the murder of the ATM guard in Srinagar and the lecturer in Pulwama district. The government also said special investigating teams would be set up in each district to probe alleged excesses during the unrest.

