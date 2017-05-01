Mehbooba Mufti condemns killing of jawans in Poonch

Srinagar, May 1: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday strongly condemned the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani forces in the Poonch sector and also the killing of five cops and two bank officials by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the chief minister condemned the killing of two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district. On the incident in Kulgam, Mehbooba said that a cash disbursement party had gone to the local bank branch office in a village and their killing reflects the dangerous turn towards criminalisation the society is taking. She also expressed grief over the death of a civilian in a grenade attack in a Khanyar area of Srinagar.

Mehbooba said she has been warning of the ill consequences of violence time and again and made an appeal to the civil society to rise to the occasion to make the future of the younger generation peaceful.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee also condemned the killing of police personnel and bank employees in south Kashmir. A spokesperson of the Congress termed the killings an "irreparable loss" and asked the police higher ups to ascertain the identity of the killers for handing out stern punishment to them.

PTI