Mehbooba meets Rajnath, urges political parties, entire country to support Kashmir issue

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said she was happy that all the political parties have come together to resolve the Kashmir issue. Chief minister also said, due to China meddling in Kashmir affairs, it becomes all the more important for political parties and the entire country to stand unite in resloving the matter.

Mehbooba was taking to media after she met Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the law and order situation in the state and security to Amarnath pilgrims, officials said. During the meeting that lasted about half-an-hour, the Chief Minister apprised the Home Minister about the steps taken to maintain peace in the Kashmir Valley.

She further added, "The war we are fighting in Kashmir isn't that of law and order problems. We can't win this war unless different political parties and the entire country supports us."

Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/z8kwmONXDA — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

When asked about Article 370, Mehbooba said, "When GST bill was passed, the President had reaffirmed that Article 370 would be kept in mind. Article 370 is linked to sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Jab GST humne pass kia tb President ne reaffirm kia ki dhara 370 ka khaas khayal rakha jaye. Dhara 370 humare jazbat ke sath judi hai-J&K CM pic.twitter.com/JbRClgRpJV — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

Yesterday, the home minister briefed the top opposition leaders on the situation in the Valley and steps taken the ensure better security for the Amarnath pilgrims.

OneIndia News