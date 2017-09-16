Mehbooba to ensure reforms in business sector in J&K

In a bid to make business activity in the state easier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said the state government is taking steps to ensure reforms in business, industrial and other sectors.

"My government is taking steps to ensure reforms in business, industrial, labour and other sectors of the economy to make the business activity in the state much more easier," Mehbooba told a delegation of new office bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), which called on her on Friday.

She asked trade bodies to become catalysts in further strengthening the foundations of industry in the state, an official spokesman said.

Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu was also present on the occasion.

Mehbooba expressed hope that the trade body's new team would be able to galvanise KCCI, one of the oldest business platforms of the state, into a vibrant activity forum for enhancing industrial growth, expanding social inclusion and further deepening the social responsibility of the business community.

The spokesman said the delegation sought steps for improving awareness about GST and filing of returns and remissions among the trader community in the state.

The delegation was led by KCCI President Javeed Ahmad Tenga.

PTI