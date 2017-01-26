Meghalaya Governor Shanmuganathan resigns

Shillong, Jan 26: Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan on Thursday resigned from his post after allegations of inappropriate behaviour and hurting the decorum

The news of his resignation comes hours after the staff of Raj Bhavan protested demanding his removal. The governor faced massive criticism after employees of the Raj Bhavan wrote to the Prime Minister as well as the President demanding V Shanmuganathan's removal.

The letter claimed to have been signed by 98 employees of the Raj Bhavan, demanded that action be initiated against him and had requested for him to be removed from office to restore the dignity of Raj Bhavan. A copy of the letter was sent to Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Shanmuganathan, 68, a veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist from Tamil Nadu, was the Meghalaya Governor since May 20, 2015.

IANS