Meghalaya: Court issues warrant against MLA booked for sexual exploitation of minor

Shillong, Jan 5: A local court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against absconding Independent MLA Julius Dorphang, wanted in a case of sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl.

The chief judicial magistrate, Shillong, issued the warrant against Dorphang, legislator of Mawhati constituency, who is supporting the ruling Congress government. East Khasi Hills district SP M Kharkrang said the police began searching for the MLA who disappeared after being booked for his alleged role in sexually exploiting and trafficking the girl.

Dorphang was also the founding chairman of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) militant outfit. The case was registered at Laitumkhrah police station in the city and Dorphang was booked under section 366 (A) of the IPC read with section 3 (a)/4 of the POCSO Act and under section 5 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA).

The matter first surfaced last month after a waiter at a guest house owned by Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh's son was arrested for trafficking the victim. She later told the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights that she had been taken to many guest houses and hotels.

Five persons including four women were arrested in the case for allegedly acting as the pimp of the girl. Women activists demanded that Chief Minister Mukul Sangma drop the Home Minister to allow a free and fair trial of the case.

