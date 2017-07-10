Meet these peace-keepers of violence-hit Basirhat

Basirhat, July 10: Time and again, people in India have proved their unity through innumerable acts of harmony. An example of this can be seen in riot hit Trimohini area of Basirhat, West Bengal, where a Muslim doctor and a Hindu aide are spreading the message of communal harmony apart from providing medical treatment.

Meet doctor Kaseed Ali and compounder Deboprasad Boiragi from Basirhat. They seems to be the god send messengers in this violence hit town. Ali never forgets to make it a point to his patients that his compounder Deboprasad Boiragi has been no less than a family member and any loss to him would also mean a personal loss to his family. Ali and Boiragi have been working together for past 35 years.

Ali has been practising in Basirhat for past 45 years and people in this region have held high respect for the doctor. He has advised local leaders from his community to ensure safety for his aide and his community members took his advice seriously and Boiragi's family is safe today.

"I treat Debu and my two sons equally. I consider his wife as my own daughter-in-law and his kids as my own grandchildren," Ali says.

Boiragi said that this has been the right place to spread the message of communal harmony.

"We narrate everyone how our professional engagement led to emotional bonding between two families and this was normal for Basirhat. It is not that patients are unaware of these facts. But it is time we remind each other of the true character and traditions of Basirhat," Boiragi said, reports Hindustan Times.

Another story from the same locality shows the way for communal harmony. A friendship between Krishna Pal and his Muslim friend Gazi is another example. Krishna, who runs a medicine shop was horrified by the violence at Trimohini. He even planned on leaving the town with his family, until a Muslim friend Gazi helped him come over it.

However, Gazi refuses to take any credits.

OneIndia New.