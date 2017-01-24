Meet Shafi Shaikh, Karachi-based don, behind train accidents in India

New Delhi, Jan 24: As the probe into the numerous train accidents--witnessed in India in recent times--is growing wider, an operative, Shafi Shaikh, has come under the scanner of the officials of the Research and Analysis Wing. A kingpin of a fake currency racket, Shaikh who is a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, is alleged to be the main brain behind plotting several train accidents that killed hundreds of passengers.

[Also Read: Horror on the tracks: Mr Suresh Prabhu, it's time to pull up your socks]

Moreover, Shamshul Huda, a native of Nepal, currently settled in Dubai, is said to have coordinated with operatives in India and Nepal to cause train sabotages. According to investigation reports, Huda was taking orders from Shaikh.

The reports have revealed that Shaikh had stayed in constant touch with Huda and might have instructed him to carry out their 'mission' of causing accidents on railway tracks. Shaikh is believed to be very close to the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. According to officials, Shaikh was initially put in charge of running a fake currency racket in India by the ISI.

The RAW men are also examining the money trail into the accounts of Nepal-based operative, Brij Kishore Giri, who was in charge of causing train sabotages in Bihar. Around Rs 37 lakh were deposited into Giri's account. The amount is believed to have been transferred by Huda after being instructed by Shaikh, police officials inform.

The amount deposited in Giri's account was believed to have been used to cause railway accidents. The financial transactions were not just restricted to the operatives from Nepal and Pakistan. Even Indian bank account holders received money to take part in train sabotage instances.

One Indian operative, who is suspected of destroying the track which led to the Kanpur Express derailment in November, had told the police that he was paid Rs 50,000 for the operation.

OneIndia News