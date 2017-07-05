Meet Meerut boy Karan Singh, who is world’s tallest 8-year-old

Lucknow, July 5: He stands tallest among the tall in the world, literally. But he is just an eight-year-old boy. Meet Karan Singh, the boy from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who has been declared as the tallest eight-year-old in the world.

Karan stands six feet six inches tall. Since his birth, Karan has been hogging the limelight for his height. Immediately, after his birth, the Meerut boy made it to the Guinness book of world records as he weighed 7.8 kg and was 63 cm in height.

The secret behind Karan's 'tall' genes is his mother, Shweatlana. The former basketball player is India's tallest woman. Her height is seven feet two inches.

Shweatlana represented India in various national and international competitions before she retired from the sport.

It's not just the mother and the son who are known for their height. Karan's father is also six feet seven inches in height. Thus Karan family is definitely a unique one in the country.

According to a report published in Mirror, when Karan was three years old, he used to wear clothes made for 10-year-old kids as nothing used to fit him.

However, Karan is not at all embarrassed or uncomfortable about his height. In fact, the boy feels proud about his physical appearance. "I am always the tallest among my friends and it feels good," he told ANI.

The tall boy from Meerut wants to be a doctor in future. He also wants to play basketball like his mother for the country.

"The distinct height has an advantage while playing," Karan's mother said, while stressing the fact that why he should take up basketball in the future.

OneIndia News