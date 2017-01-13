Meet Arnab Goswami's investors: Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Mohandas Pai

The BJP-backed MP and media honcho Rajeev Chandrashekhar, is learnt to be one of the investors in former Times Now Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami's new venture named Republic. A report in the Indian Express claims that records from the registrar of companies office lists out all investors in the venture including Goswami and his wife.

Another key investor, it is learnt, is industrialist Mohandas Pai. Pai and Chandrashekhar have been regular guests on Arnab's prime time shows in his previous news channel.

Chandrashekhar, an NDA MP already owns Asianet Online Private Limited and is a director in Goswami's new venture. It is to be noted that Goswami was a guest at an event organised by Chandrashekhar's company in Bengaluru over the weekend. Along with this, the Goswami-owned SARG Media Holding Private Limited is said to be the other key investor.

Who has invested how much?

Chandrashekhar is said to have invested Rs 30 crore in the venture. SARG, which is jointly owned by Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami have said to have received Rs 26 crore in investments since November 2016 through various channels. Goswami's new venture, Republic is being launched by a company called ARG Outlier. Fourteen individuals and companies are said to have invested in the venture

The largest investor in SARG is Ranjan Ramdas Pai of Aarin Capital partners which was co-founded by Mohandas Pai, the report said. The company is said to have invested Rs 7.5 crore. Ramakanta Panda, owner of Asian heart institute in Mumbai is said to have invested Rs 5 crore and Hemendra Kothari is said to have put in Rs 2.5 crore. The investor list also includes Naresh and Shobhana Ramachandran of TVS Tyres, Niranjan Shah of SRF transnational holdings. Sameer Manchanda of DEN networks and two of his associates are said to have invested Rs 2.5 crore.

