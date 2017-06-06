Medical fitness compulsory for this year's Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 6: Only those with medical fitness and age certificates will be allowed to undertake this year's pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district, it was announced on Tuesday.

An advisory issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Tuesday said: "Pilgrims intending to visit the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir will have to furnish bona fide medical certificates and those below 13 or above 75 years will not be permitted."

"No woman more than six weeks pregnant shall be registered for the pilgrimage," the advisory further said. Headed by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra, SASB conducts the affairs of the holy pilgrimage to the cave shrine situated at an altitude of 12,000 feet in the Kashmir Himalayas.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure 'Lingam' which devotees believe symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. This year's Yatra would begin on June 29 and end on August 7.

"Pilgrims will have to submit an application and compulsory health certificate (CHC) to obtain the pilgrimage permit. The formats of the application form and CHC, and the list of doctors/medical institutions authorised to issue CHC are available at the Board's website - www.shriamarnathjishrine.com," the advisory said.

"One pilgrimage permit will be valid for registering only one pilgrim and each designated registration bank branch has been allotted a fixed per day/per route quota. The registration bank branch will ensure that the number of pilgrims registered does not exceed the allotted per day/per route quota," it said.

"The specific day on which a pilgrim is registered to undertake the pilgrimage (i.e., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) has been printed on the pilgrimage permit.

"The day printed on the permit is the day on which the pilgrims will be allowed to cross the access control gates at Baltal and Chandanwari (Pahalgam)".

Pilgrims approach the cave Shrine through two routes, the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and north Kashmir's Baltal route.

While pilgrims return to Baltal base camp on the same day after having 'Darshan' at the cave shrine, one-way passage from Pahalgam base camp to the cave shrine takes three days.

