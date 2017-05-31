Meat traders want 'buffalo' removed from ambit of new rules regulating cattle trade

As reports do the rounds that the Centre is proposing some amendments to the notification that imposes restrictions on the sale of cattle, there have been several representations that have been made.

The representations have been made before the Environment Ministry. In the wake of several representations being made Union Minister, Venkaiah Naidu had said that the same was being examined.

What did the representations state?

The first point raised by the meat traders was to exclude 'buffalo' from the rules. Many had also complained that to source cattle there were too many rules that had been imposed. They sought for the relaxation of the rules.

The Constitutional validity of the rules too were challenged. It was said that this is a state subject and hence the centre could not issue such a notification, the representations also stated.

Two committees:

The new rules by the centre were framed on the directive of the Supreme Court. The directive was based on the reports submitted by two committees. The two committees had however not raised any points relating to the ban on trading cattle at animal markets for the purpose of slaughtering them.

This provision came into force after it was introduced by the Animal Welfare Board of India. The draft was finalised and later released in the public domain form suggestions. The government received only 13 suggestions and no major objection was raised.

