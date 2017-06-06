'Meat is disease', RSS ideologue Indresh Kumar stirs row

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh ideologue Indresh Kumar stirred up a row at an Iftar party held by RSS' Muslim wing at Jamia Millia Islamia by urging Muslims to quit consuming 'gosht' as it was a "disease" and include cow milk in Iftar.

Indresh Kumar justifying his statement told media that 'Prophet and his family never consumed meat. They used to say meat is a disease and milk is a cure.'

During his speech, Kumar said. 'From Adam to Prophet Muhammad nobody consumed 'gosht', it is a disease, milk is a cure. Prophets suggested providing milk along with sharbat Roza iftar'.

Earlier, students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest against the university for inviting Indresh Kumar for an Iftar party organised by RSS- affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch. Despite writing a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad against the move, Indresh visited the institution, said Imran Khan, a research scholar.

