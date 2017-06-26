Meat consumed at Kala Mandir: BJP workers 'purify' building with cow urine

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mysuru went on a purification drive after alleging that beef was consumed as part of an event. BJP workers sprinkled cow urine or 'gau mutra' to purify Kala Mandir, a structure owned by the government in Mysuru on Sunday after meat was consumed as part of an event on food choices.

Kala Mandir is a protected and historical building where consumption of food requires special permission. While not going into what meat was consumed as part of an event on Sunday, the district police officials have served notices to organisers of a three-day seminar for violating rules. Permission was only sought for a three-day seminar but organisers did not have the permission to serve or consume food inside the government building, authorities claimed.

The three-day seminar organised by Charvika dealt with the issue of food choices. Rationalist and writer KS Bhagwan, former Mayor of Mysuru and Congress leader Purushottam were in attendance on Sunday. The organisers served meat for breakfast as part of the event. BJP workers who protested alleged that the meat served was beef following which they sprinkled cow urine on the building in a 'purification' process.

The Mysuru police have served notices to the organisers over serving food which was prohibited in the Kala Mandir.

OneIndia News