MEA says Indian woman just married to Pakistani to return back safely

An Indian woman has sought shelter in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad after marrying a Pakistani national. The woman, named Uzma, recorded her statement in Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class in Islamabad.

According to MEA, High Commission of India has provided her necessary consular & legal assistance and now coordinating with Pakistan Foreign Office for her safe return.

Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, and Tahir met in Malaysia and fell in love with each other after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border. The two contracted nikkah (marriage) on May 3.

OneIndia News