MDMK' s Vaiko granted bail in sedition case

Senior Tamil Nadu politician and leader of the MDMK party Vaiko has been granted bail on a sedition case. Vaiko moved a bail application in a sessions court on Wednesday after which bail was granted.

Vaiko was arrested in April for a 2009 sedition case. Vaiko who was produced before a magistrate was later sent to judicial custody. A sedition case was registered against the MDMK leader Vaiko in 2009 by the Chennai police for his speech warning that India would not remain a united single country if the war against banned outfit, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, in Sri Lanka was not stopped.

A first information report was filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against Vaiko, who had also been slapped with charges of inciting people to indulge in violence in 2009. A staunch supporter of the LTTE, Vaiko had made inciteful statements warning that 'bloodbath' would take place in Tamil Nadu if anything happened to the then LTTE leader V Prabhakaran. He had also said there was nothing wrong in youth taking to arms and joining the LTTE in its fight against the Sri Lankan army.

OneIndia News