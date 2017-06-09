MDMK Chief Vaiko questioned over LTTE links, detained at Malaysia airport

MDMK Chief Vaiko was questioned over his alleged links with Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam after being denied entry into Malaysia on Friday.

Vaiko was stopped at Kuala Lumpur Airport and questioned for several hours on his alleged links with LTTE.

Last month, a court in Chennai has granted bail to Vaiko, who had been in jail since April 3, in a 2009 sedition case.

In 2009, police had registered a case under IPC sections 124 (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, place of birth, residence, language) against Vaiko for a speech he had given while releasing his book, 'Naan Kutram Sattugiren' (I am Making the Accusation).

(With agency inputs)